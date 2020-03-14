HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. 285,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,651. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $797.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.72.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

