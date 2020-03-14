Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 717,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,622. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,338,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after buying an additional 328,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

