Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 17,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

