IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 178.6% in February

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 247,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,618. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.