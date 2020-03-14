Indorse Token (IND) Market Cap Hits $26,223.36

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Indorse Token has a market cap of $26,223.36 and approximately $6.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, COSS, Bancor Network and DDEX. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 69.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.02236576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00198571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00111810 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, YoBit, Liqui, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

