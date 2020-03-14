Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the February 13th total of 289,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $34,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOSP stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. Innospec has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

