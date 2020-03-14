Insider Buying: Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,762.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COWN stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cowen Inc has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

