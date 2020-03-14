Insider Buying: Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 1,100 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $15,268.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,420.00.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,333,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,265,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

