Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Sells 1,749 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BIG traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,872,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,930. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

