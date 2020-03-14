Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Sells 1,749 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BIG traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,872,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,930. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.