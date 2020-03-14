Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of IOVA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,279. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

