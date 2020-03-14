iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,480,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.