J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Shares of NYSE JAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 208,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. J Alexanders has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.