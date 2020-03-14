J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on April 8th

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,786. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.24. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $123.56 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

