Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.76.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $7.82 on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 19,165,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,171. Starbucks has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit