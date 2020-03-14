Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.76.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $7.82 on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 19,165,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,171. Starbucks has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

