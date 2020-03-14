John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBSS. ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 130,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,482. The company has a market capitalization of $844.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 968.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.