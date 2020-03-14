John W. Murdoch Acquires 1,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
