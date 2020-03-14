John W. Murdoch Acquires 1,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

