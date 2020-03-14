JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Target Price to $30.00

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.
Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 385,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
