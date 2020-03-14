JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Target Price to $30.00

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 385,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

