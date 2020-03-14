Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

KALU stock traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. 179,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,398,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

