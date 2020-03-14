Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 238,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. Kimball International has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Kimball International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

