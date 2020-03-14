Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP James Rickard Donovan Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP James Rickard Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,135.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 296,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,300. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

