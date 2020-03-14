Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LNDC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Landec alerts:

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $280.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landec will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Landec by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Landec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.