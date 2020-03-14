Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.55 million.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 48,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,140. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

