LikeCoin Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $4,778.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00496443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.19 or 0.04683629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00061312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037216 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018506 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,012,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,190,795 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

