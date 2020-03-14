Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $103.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

