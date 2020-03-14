Litecoin Plus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $204.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $69,897.55 and $204.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 74.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,523.85 or 2.13173905 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000891 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,751,033 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

