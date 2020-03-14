Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Up 92.9% in February

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LUB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 181,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,314. The company has a market cap of $39.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Get Luby's alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Luby’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 1,093.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Luby’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.