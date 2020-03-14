Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MAGS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 13,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,642. Magal Security Systems has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 660,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

