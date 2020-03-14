Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGLN. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of MGLN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,000. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

