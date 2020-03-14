Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Match Group stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. 3,580,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,138. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

