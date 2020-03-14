Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CFO Todd M. Butz Acquires 5,000 Shares

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CFO Todd M. Butz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,605.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MEC stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 48,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 million and a P/E ratio of -16.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

