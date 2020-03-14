Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) Insider Scott St John Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) insider Scott St John bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.70 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of A$23,475.00 ($16,648.94).

Scott St John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury NZ alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Scott St John bought 4,000 shares of Mercury NZ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.80 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of A$19,208.00 ($13,622.70).

On Monday, March 2nd, Scott St John bought 5,000 shares of Mercury NZ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.58 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of A$22,900.00 ($16,241.13).

ASX:MCY traded down A$0.27 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$4.10 ($2.91). 46,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.82. Mercury NZ Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.48 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of A$5.44 ($3.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.89.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Mercury NZ’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Mercury NZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Mercury NZ

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.