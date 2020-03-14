Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Buys $13,940.00 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Bryan T. Baldasare bought 2,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,909.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

