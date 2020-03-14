Methanex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:MX traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.23. 1,026,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. Methanex has a one year low of C$19.62 and a one year high of C$80.96. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.95.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kostelnik purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,573.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$958,607.50. Also, insider M&G Investment Management Limited purchased 9,612 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.21 per share, with a total value of C$492,260.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at C$34,236,620.45. Insiders have bought 23,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,888 over the last three months.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

