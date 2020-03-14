Methanex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Shares of TSE:MX traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.23. 1,026,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. Methanex has a one year low of C$19.62 and a one year high of C$80.96. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.95.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
