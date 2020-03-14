MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,280,000 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the February 13th total of 11,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 39,738,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,586,040. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

