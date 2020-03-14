Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Robert A. Abel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Robert A. Abel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 17,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

MPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.