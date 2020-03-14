Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Up 125.9% in February

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,220,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the February 13th total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MS stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,154,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,244,093. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.