Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NATH traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. 32,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 41,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

