Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NEOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 374,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,198. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,222. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

