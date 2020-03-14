Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 79.72%.

Neonode stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 22,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,554. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.75. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEON. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

