NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NetGear stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 641,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. NetGear has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetGear will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetGear during the fourth quarter worth $7,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetGear by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetGear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetGear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of NetGear by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

