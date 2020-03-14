NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Purchases 1,000 Shares

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $13,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 481,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,228,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

