NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Purchases 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $13,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 481,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,228,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Comments


