Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold Buys 5,000 Shares

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 787,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $723.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,299,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 187,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,112 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

