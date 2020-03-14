Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 172.0% in February

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the February 13th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 10,868,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,092. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

