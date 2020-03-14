NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 119,594 shares in the company, valued at $478,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 11,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 15,501,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

