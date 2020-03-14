Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) VP David K. Lawrence Acquires 8,000 Shares

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) VP David K. Lawrence purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OII traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 4,264,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.16. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

