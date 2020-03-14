Odyssey Trading 55.5% Lower This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $333,512.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, FCoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Upbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.