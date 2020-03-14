OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

NASDAQ OFS traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $7.77. 132,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $103.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.70. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Separately, ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

