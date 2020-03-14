Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of ORMP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 248,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

