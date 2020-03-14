Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Posts Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Orbit International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:ORBT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 19,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.12. Orbit International has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Orbit International’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

