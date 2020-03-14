OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

